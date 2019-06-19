Police: West Virginia man behind bars for child abuse

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man is behind bars and charged with child abuse in Mercer County.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to a home in Princeton Monday, June 17, 2019 for a domestic call. At the home, officers found two small girls crying and scared. The victims told police Steven Hall was in the home and had been drinking. One of the victims said Hall punched her in the stomach and twisted her arm until it was red and bruised.

Investigators found Hall in the home clearly intoxicated. Hall was placed into custody and charged with child abuse resulting in injury and domestic assault.

He is now in Southern Regional Jail on $5,012 cash only bond.