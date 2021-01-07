Police: Woman wanted for charges in multiple county incidents

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a woman wanted on charges stemming from multiple counties.
Alyssa Taylor is wanted on various charges stemming from incidents in both Mingo and Ohio counties.
If you know her location or have information on her whereabouts, contact Kanawha County Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or your local law enforcement agency.
