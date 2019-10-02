Political group issues scorecard for West Virginia lawmakers

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — 2019 was a busy year for West Virginia lawmakers, dealing with the regular 60-day Legislative Session, and a Special Special on education reform. And yes, there was another statewide teacher’s strike, too. Now the report card is out from Americans for Prosperity, an often right-leaning political watchdog.

“It’s absolutely critical that West Virginians across the state are engaged in the policy process that affects their lives daily. And what we are trying to do is increase that engagement, and get folks engaged in the policy process, and shine some light on where their lawmakers stood on some very important issues,” said Jason Huffman, Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia.

The report card does not give letter grades. Instead, it says whether Senators or Delegates voted for, or against, bills backed by Americans for Prosperity an organization funded by the politically influential, and controversial, Koch Brothers.

“Americans for Prosperity is the epitome of the swamp. I didn’t go to the capitol to represent the interests of out of state billionaires. I go to represent the interests of my district,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D-Kanawha).

Americans for Prosperity says it is more bipartisan than people know. For example, it backed a lot of Democrats who supported criminal justice reforms this year.

In this report Americans for Prosperity do not endorse any officeholders, nor does it urge voters to cast ballots against any. This is just a tool it says, to provide voters information on a legislator’s record.

To check your lawmakers’ score, you can visit wvscorecard.com.