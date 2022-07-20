CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has the fifth-highest approval rating among U.S. governors according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult.

The results of the poll show that 66% of people surveyed approve of Gov. Justice, and 28% of them disapprove. Last year, the governor says he was ranked sixth among U.S. governors.

“To be among the very highest-approved governors in America is a true honor. With all the historic successes we’ve seen in West Virginia, especially in the past year, people are prouder than ever to be from this state. They’re walking around with their heads held high, and that’s exactly what this poll proves,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians can truly sense that the rocket ship ride that I promised is real and it’s happening. We’re setting record after record. We’re changing our image to the outside world. We’re proving that we’re the diamond in the rough that everyone missed. As someone who loves this amazing state beyond good sense, I could not be more proud of what we’ve accomplished, and now we’ve just got to keep the ball rolling.”

The governors who ranked higher than Justice were Mark Gordon (R-WY) with a 74% approval rating, Phil Scott (R-VT) at 74%, Charlie Baker (R-MA) at 73%, and Larry Hogan (R-MD) at 70%.

The top eight spots all belonged to Republican governors, and the highest-ranked Democratic governor was Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

The least popular governors are Dan McKee (D-RI), Kate Brown (D-OR), and David Ige (D-HI).

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was ranked 13th, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was ranked 19th.