Poll: West Virginians show support for abortion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A majority of West Virginia voters says women should have the option of abortion if they think it’s necessary.

“It is important for all West Virginians to have access to the full range of reproductive healthcare, including abortion,” comments Rebecca Naser, Senior Vice President of Hart Research.

And the majority of West Virginians agree with this statement according to new poll findings conducted by Hart Research and West Virginia Free.

Today, legislators were presented with data gathered on registered voters’ attitudes towards full-range reproductive health care, and the findings show they support it. They want it, and it needs improvement in the Mountain State.

“We are not really surprised by this, we’ve been polling for over 15 years because we want our work to be situated where voters’ opinions and perspectives lie, because we want to do public education campaigns and advocacy that really uplifts the voices of West Virginians around the state,” remarks Margaret Chapman Pomponio, WV Free Chief Executive Officer.

Those surveyed were asked about their gender, age, education and political party affiliation. One chart showed voters agree that it’s important West Virginians have access to full range reproductive healthcare – including abortion by more than two to one.

“West Virginian voters want families to be in the driver seat,” says Naser.

The study also shows West Virginians support Roe v. Wade and agree abortion should be legal, by nearly a three-to-one margin.

And overall, the majority of West Virginia voters believe that as a country, we’re heading down the wrong track when it comes to abortion access, which researchers believe comes from the passage of Amendment One back in November that cut the funding for abortion care.

“That really is a huge hit to working-class women, poor women, and their families,” states Pomponio.

In light of these finding, West Virginia Free will give grants to community members around the state to start their own grassroots campaign to get pro-abortion voters to the polls.