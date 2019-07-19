Pope Francis announces disciplinary measures on Bishop Emeritus Bransfield

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) - The *Excessive Heat Warning* and *Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service continue for the first half of the weekend, as the hottest air in several years continues to bake the West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Air temperatures in the middle 90s Saturday will put the heat index between 100 and 110 thanks to the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere. Even Sunday is looking pretty toasty at this point, as a cold front to our north will take its time moving into the region. With that being said, high temperatures in the lower 90s Sunday will put heat index values around the triple digits once again.