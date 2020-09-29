Portion of I-79 shut down after accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A portion of both the northbound and southbound lanes on I-79 are shutdown Monday night after a major accident.

According to dispatchers, the interstate will be shut down until farther notice. The accident happened just before 10 Monday night along I-79 near mile marker 7 and the bridge over Little Sandy Road.

Dispatchers say its crucial that cars avoid the area right now. Officials are currently working to put out a fire. It’s unclear where exactly the fire began. Officials say it’s possible people are trapped in the tractor trailer.

Multiple agencies including the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Fire Department, the Pinch Fire Department and the Frame Fire Department are on scene.

We have a crew on scene and are working to get more information.