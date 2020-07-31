Coronavirus Updates

Possible COVID-19 exposure closes Boone Co. magistrate, circuit courts

West Virginia

MADISON, WV (WOWK) – The Boone County Magistrate and Circuit Courts are temporarily closing after an employee in the prosecutor’s office tested positive for COVID-19.

The courts will be closed through the end of business Friday, August 7, according to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. The Magistrate Courts will open for emergencies only, and the Circuit Court will hold all hearings virtually and operate with limited staff.

Family Court has a low likelihood of being exposed to the prosecutor’s office, and will remain open, according to the Supreme Court of Appeals of WV. They also say the Circuit Clerk’s Office will remain open with reduced staff.

