‘Possible explosive device’ found on barge in Ohio River, West Virginia State Police investigate

ST. MARYS, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are investigating after a “possible explosive devise” was found on a barge on the Ohio River.

WVSP says a trooper was called to the scene near St. Marys, West Virginia and responded along with the WVSP Explosive Response Team were called to the scene.

Troopers say the Explosive Response Team found the suspect device, rendered it safe and removed it from the barge.

The investigation is ongoing in cooperation between the WVSP, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.