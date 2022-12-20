RANGER, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the community of Ranger.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it appears to be a domestic situation between an adult man and his adult stepson. Both men were shot and killed. It’s unclear who fired the gun.

Sheriff Gary Linville said they received the call around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The shootings happened inside the home in the 3300 block of McClellan Highway in Ranger.

Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene investigating.