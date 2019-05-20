Potomac State Participating in Free Tuition Program

KEYSER, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University Potomac State College says it’s participating in a state-funded financial aid program to cover basic tuition and fees.

The legislation was passed by the West Virginia legislature this year.

The West Virginia Invests Grant Program is designed to cover the cost of basic tuition and fees for certificate and associate degree programs in high-demand field for qualifying residents. Majors in agriculture, business, criminal justice, computer information systems and journalism have been identified by the state Commerce Department as qualifying high-demand fields . The website also lists other participating schools.

Participating students must meet certain qualifications including being a West Virginia resident and passing a drug screening test every semester.