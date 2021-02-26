Power has been restored to 95% of West Virginia customers

In preparation for the ice storm, Appalachian Power has brought nearly 200 workers from West Virginia, Ohio, and Indiana to the Tri-State area to be prepared for expected power outages. Feb. 10, 2021 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Audra Laskey)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Appalachian Power says that they have restored power to 95% of West Virginia customers affected by the back-to-back ice storms that occurred between February 11 and February 15. At their peak, these affected 97,000 customers. That number is now 4,800.

Wayne County remains the only county with more than 1,000 customers still without power. The Ripley and Milton areas are mostly clear of outages, but there’s still extensive damage. Appalachian Power says their goal is to restore power to the majority of those still affected by 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

About 500 locations still need to be repaired before power can be restored, but the company says that progress remains steady. Additional resources will be shifted from less-affected areas to focus on Hamlin and Wayne.

If customers are still without power, they should check where service comes into their homes and make sure no repairs need to be made to the meter box or areas surrounding the meter box. Customers can also get specific restoration estimates on Appalachian Power’s website, on their app, or via text and email alerts.

Appalachian Power urges customers never to touch a downed utility wire. All downed lines (and anything touching them) should be considered charged and dangerous.

Do not plug portable or RV generators into your circuit box as they “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Plug essential appliances directly into your generator, and always follow manufacturers’ instructions carefully.

For information on a specific outage, check Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.