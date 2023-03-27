WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Several counties in West Virginia are still without power due to storm damages over the weekend.

Appalachian Power says over 90% of the 58,000 affected customers have power again after high winds swept through West Virginia on Saturday. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Appalachian Power’s outage map shows there are still 2,904 customer outages in the state.

According to the outage map, the counties still without power include:

Wayne: 698 customer outages;

Clay: 560;

Kanawha: 367;

Cabell: 259;

Mason: 84;

Jackson: 82;

Boone: 45;

Lincoln: 34;

Logan: 13;

Roane: 12;

Putnam: 11; and

Mingo: Less than 5.

Appalachian Power says over 900 workers are restoring power in 300 remaining outage locations.

The company says most customers will have power by Monday night in Clay, Fayette, Kanawha Logan and Mingo counties. Restoration should be complete on Tuesday night for Cabell, Jackson, Mason and Wayne counties, according to officials.

Weather is expected to be favorable during restoration.

In Cabell County, one resident tells 13 News they were walking between Eighth and Ninth streets in Huntington when high winds broke windows, blowing glass into the road.

The City of Huntington confirms they got reports about windows being blown out of buildings and landing on the road in this area.

There were no injuries, and road crews cleared the debris, officials say.

Also in Cabell County, residents say a fallen tree is blocking Mount Union Road in Huntington.

According to neighbors, utility officials told them there are downed telephone and cable lines across the roadway. Neighbors say there are no power outages, but the road has been blocked since Saturday.

(Photo from 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

(Photo from 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

A 13 News crew at the scene confirms Mount Union Road is currently closed.

Appalachian Power officials remind residents that downed lines are dangerous and may carry an electric current that can be fatal.

“Stay away to stay alive,” officials say. “If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More power safety tips are on Appalachian Power’s website.

Appalachian Power says customers can also report outages or view an outage map on the company’s website.

The company says it will give another update on Monday at 5:30 p.m.