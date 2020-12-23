Power plant upgrade requests could bring montly increase to customers

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif. PG & E anticipates shutting off power in 9 California counties due to hot, dry and windy conditions even as it formalizes settlements with the vast majority of claims from the deadly Northern California wildfires in 2017 and 2018. The San Francisco utility will make a final decision before noon Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, on whether it will cut power. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have requested Certificates of Public Convenience and Necessity to make upgrades and recover costs associated with meeting recently revised environmental regulations. If approved, some residential customers could see a slight increase in their bills.

The upgrades needed at the John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell plants in the Mountain State involve changes to ash handling and wastewater discharge systems at the facilities, according to Appalachian Power. The total investment for all three plants is approximately $384 million dollars, and if the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approves the request, Appalachian Power says customers using 1,000 kWh/month would see a 41-cent monthly increase beginning September 2021.

“This investment in our existing coal plants is all about balance,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO. “While we are planning investments in renewables in both Virginia and West Virginia, consistent with state legislation, we also need to invest in these plants because they will continue to play an important role in maintaining affordability and reliability for our customers.”

Appalachian Power says the filing is the first step to obtain the regulatory approvals needed to implement compliance plans filed in November with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to meet the Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) and Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELG) rules.

“For each plant, we analyzed the most cost-effective way to meet customers’ energy needs,” Beam said. “We looked at the level of investment needed to comply with the rules, remaining operating life of the plant and potential future compliance costs.”

The company says bringing these plants into compliance will allow them to continue to operate through 2040. Existing ash ponds at the plants will close and the ash will be moved to regulated landfills, according to Appalachian Power. The company’s filing also includes an additional alternative for the Mitchell Plant in Moundsville, which would allow that plant to continue operations through 2028.

“Whether or not the decision is made to retire the Mitchell Plant in 2028, it’s important to recognize how important Mitchell Plant and our employees there have been to the Moundsville community since the plant first opened in 1971,” Beam said. “We will continue to be an important part of the community.”

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, also submitted Integrated Resource Plans to the PSC. They say these plans provide a 10-year forecast of energy requirements and how the company plans to meet those requirements.