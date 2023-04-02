CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Another weekend of high winds caused major damage throughout the Tri-State on Saturday, April 1, with multiple downed trees, damaged buildings and power lines across the region.

On Saturday night, Appalachian Power said approximately 83,000 of its customers are without power, and 49,000 of those customers are in West Virginia. The company says as of Sunday morning, approximately half of those customers have now had power restored, and approximately 29,600 West Virginia customers remain without power.

According to Appalachian Power, more than 2,200 workers are responding to the effort to restore power in the throughout the company’s entire service area in parts of West Virginia, Virginia and a small portion of Tennessee, including 900 line workers, 800 tree removal workers and 300 damage assessors.

The company says they estimate service should be restored tonight, Sunday, April 2, for customers in Jackson, Marshall, Mason, Monroe and Ohio counties in West Virginia. Officials say they expect service to be restored for customers in Cabell, Lincoln, McDowell Mercer, Nicholas, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties by sometime Monday night.

Appalachian Power says the hardest hit areas of the Mountain State include Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Raleigh and Roane counties. Crews say some customers in these counties could be waiting until Tuesday night to have their service restored.

Officials with Appalachian Power are reminding all residents to avoid getting two close to downed power lines. The lines carry an electric current that can cause serious or fatal injuries to anyone who touches it. Appalachian Power officials say if you come across a downed power line, contact the company at 1-800-956-4237 or call 911 immediately and keep yourself and others away from it.

The company has several more safety tips on their website. To check for updates as to when service is expected to be restored in your area, visit the company’s Power Outage Map.