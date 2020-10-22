Prescription drug drop-off locations this weekend to honor ‘Drug Take Back Day’

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 24, and law enforcement agencies will be participating by setting up locations to discard unused or expired prescription drugs.

According to the 2018 National Survey of Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of those drugs were obtained from family and friends, and often the home medicine cabinet.

There will be numerous drop-off locations across West Virginia. Below are a few locations that will be in Kanawha County open on Saturday from 10-2 p.m:

Walgreens – 655 Washington St W. Charleston, WV 25302

Drug Emporium – 1603 Kanawha Blvd. West Charleston, WV 25302

WV Drug Intervention Institute – 118 Capital St Charleston, WV 25301

Piggly Wiggly – 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25304

Fruth Pharmacy – 864 Oakwood Rd Charleston, WV 25314

Krogers Ashton Place – 1100 – Fledderjohn Rd Charleston, WV 25314

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.