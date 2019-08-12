President of Blenko Glass, grandson of founder, passes away

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Walter Blenko Jr., the President of Blenko Glass and grandson of the company’s founder, passed away at his home in the morning hours of Sunday, August 11th, 2019, the company announced today. He was 93-years-old.

The Blenko Glass Company announced that Walter had passed away in a Facebook post on Monday, August 12th, 2019. In the post, they say, “He was our friend, mentor and leader. He will be much missed.”

Blenko Glass Company has been a family-owned and operated company since 1893, and they have been located in Milton, West Virginia since 1921.

The company concludes their post by saying, “We at Blenko Glass are saddened by the loss of Walter, but we are blessed to have known Walter.”