President Trump approves COVID-19 disaster declaration for West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY, WOWK)- Friday, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in the State of West Virginia and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House announced.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the State of West Virginia impacted by COVID-19, White House officials say.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who led the West Virginia Congressional Delegation that sent a letter to President Trump asking Gov. Jim Justice’s request for the declaration be approved, released a statement on the announcement.

“This emergency declaration provides West Virginia greater access to financial resources through the federal government to combat this pandemic,” Capito says. “I’ve been, and will remain, in contact with administration officials, particularly at FEMA at the national and regional levels, to make sure West Virginia’s priorities are heard. As chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I’ve also ensured that funds have been funneled into the Disaster Relief Fund for the needs we are facing as a nation during these challenging times. I thank President Trump for these needed resources that will help so many in West Virginia during this uncertain time.”

MaryAnn Tierney was named by FEMA officials as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in West Virginia, officials say. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories