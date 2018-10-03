President Trump Calls Sen. Ojeda "A Wacko; Stone-Cold Crazy!"

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - "A person that you know very well and everybody in West Virginia loves, Carol Miller!" said President Trump.

President Trump endorsing third district Congressional candidate, Republican Delegate Carol Miller. But Saturday night in Wheeling, the President has no such kind works for Miller's opponent, Democratic State Senator Richard Ojeda.

"She is running against a total wacko. No, I've seen this person. You can have that person in Congress. That person is stone-cold crazy," said President Trump.

Ojeda, who has been an outspoken maverick in the State Senate responded, by noting his support of things such as medical marijuana in West Virginia; and was an early backer of the 5-percent pay raise during this years statewide teacher's strike.

"If it makes someone stone cold crazy to think that our working class citizens deserve to have a seat at the table? Then I'll be stone-cold crazy.... If that makes me a wacko, because I want to fight to make those people have better, then go ahead. I'll be happy to be a stone-cold crazy wacko," said State Sen. Richard Ojeda, (D) Candidate for U.S. House - District 3.

The irony here, who who Ojeda backed in 2016.

Q: You voted for President Trump?

"I did. I supported him. You know I looked around where I'm from, and it was about coal miners," said Sen. Ojeda.

As for Delegate Carol Miller, who is caught in the cross-fire between Trump and Ojeda, she had this to say.

"I don't call people names, so you know, I'm not going to judge what he does... Oh I'm thrilled to have his endorsement. West Virginians love President Trump, and President Trump loves West Virginia," said Del. Carol Miller, (R) Candidate for U.S. House - District 3.

"The West Virginia Congressional District 3 race is considered one of the most competitive in the nation. It is key if Democrats are to retake control of the House from Republicans in Washington," said Mark Curtis, 13 Chief Political Reporter.