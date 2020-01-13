Press conference held on tragic fatal firefighter crash

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Clover Volunteer Fire Department held a press conference today to address a tragedy that took the life of one of their own.

Hearts are heavy in Roane County following the death of 51-year-old volunteer firefighter Mark Horwich, who had twenty-plus years of service under his belt.

In a few minutes, Clover VFD will give a statement regarding the firefighter, Mark Horwich, who was killed last night while responding to a structure fire. pic.twitter.com/Eoxr2sbOly — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) January 12, 2020

“He was a good, outstanding guy. He loved the fire service”, remarks Jason Conrad, Fire Chief for the Clover Volunteer Fire Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Horwich was on his way to a structure fire and crashed along Big Sandy Road in the Newton area.

He is being remembered as father of three, husband and a successful business owner of “Fire Station Software” that helps organize and record fire department information electronically.

“His program was able to interface with all that and do that just by using that software”, comments Bradley Scott of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

He lived in Nebraska before becoming a resident of Spencer, West Virginia.

Funeral arrangements are pending and the Roane County Sheriff’s Department continues its investigation into the crash.