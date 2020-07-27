Preston County man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire

KINGWOOD, WV (WBOY) — A Preston County man is facing an arson charge after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire.

Desmond Simmons

State troopers were called on Saturday to a house fire on Walnut Street in Masontown. The homeowner told troopers her neighbors saw her ex-boyfriend, Desmond Simmons, leave the house just before they noticed the fire, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant for Simmons had been issued the day before, on a domestic battery charge where the homeowner was the alleged victim, troopers said.

The Preston County 911 Center was able to pinpoint Simmons phone to within 100 yards of the home at the time of the fire, documents said.

Later in the day, Simmons was involved in a car chase with officers from the Morgantown Police Department.

Simmons, 34, is charged with first degree arson. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $253,000.

