PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A salon in Princeton is giving out free haircuts for back to school.

Salon Sublime on Courthouse Road invites all parents with children in school to receive a free haircut on Monday, Aug. 15, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Last year, they gave back supplies to local teachers in the area to help out with the beginning of the school year.

Amy McKinney, who’s one of the managers of the salon, said she understands how everything is going in the economy, and she wants to help children feel their best.

“We really like to try and be involved,” McKinney said. “A big thing for us is to be a part of who we are, what we are, the community’s been there for us, so we want to be there for them.”

McKinney added there is no cost to parents. The haircuts are first come, first serve.