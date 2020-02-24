Pro-life advocates rally at Capitol following Born-Alive bill passing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Monday is Pro-Life Rally Day, but advocates are also celebrating the Born-Alive bill unanimously passed in the Senate last week.

The Born-Alive bill deals with what’s considered to be a rare occurrence – when a baby is delivered during an abortion procedure. The child would have to receive the same medical care as a premature baby.

So this year, pro-life advocates believe the rally comes at a perfect time.

“This year it went through them so quickly we’re just so proud and pleased with how the legislature responded to this bill and really made it a priority,” said Wanda Franz, West Virginian’s For Life president.

Many gathered on the State Capitol grounds to stand up for their beliefs.

“The value of human life is under attack today. Family is under attack, and people just don’t really know about it but mainly it’s important for me to be here because we want to educate people on why people are important,” exclaimed pro-life advocate Sadie Shields.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Bishop Mark Brennan were among those who addressed the crowd.

West Virginians For Life supporters were happy with the turnout.

“We know that the people of West Virginia really care about it and the issue is really important to people,” explained Franz, “But it’s important for people to act on their commitment and come out and show legislators that they want bills passed that make it possible for West Virginia to be a pro-life state.”

Pro-life advocates are now waiting on Governor Jim Justice to sign the Born-Alive bill.

For more information on West Virginian’s For Life, visit their website.

