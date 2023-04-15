KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A procession is being held to take a fallen West Virginia Division of Forestry worker from Charleston to the funeral home.

Forester Cody Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope, was killed on April 13, 2023, by a falling tree while fighting a forest fire in Fayette County.

According to Nicholas County Commissioner Garett Cole, the precession will begin at approximately 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Virginia Street in Charleston. At the intersection of Virginia Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, it will turn right and proceed to Kanawha Boulevard. The procession will follow Kanawha Boulevard out of Charleston and continue onto Route 60.

The procession will follow Route 60 through Kanawha and Fayette counties until reaching the intersection of Route 19 into Nicholas County.

Once in Summersville, the procession will turn left onto Broad Street and will end at Waters Funeral Home.

Cole says arrangements have been made with local law enforcement and emergency services organizations to have them control certain intersections along this route. Please follow their directions if you find yourself driving in these areas at that time.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal says all are welcome to line this route to show respect and honor for Mullens. Those who do, should do so in a safe manner and avoid creating any obstructions along the roadways.