Professional trucker drivers educate motorist on how to safely share the road

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you get behind the wheel chances are you’ll be sharing the road with a big truck. But seeing things from their point of view, could help make everyone a little safer.

That is the idea behind the “Share the Road” educational campaign. American Trucking Association members share tips on how to avoid accidents.

“We want to educate them about mainly what we can’t see as drivers,” said professional truck driver Russell Simpson. He said people driving passenger vehicles can help by knowing the blind spots.

“Even though this truck is equipped with all of the mirrors it has on it there’s still blind spots,” he said. Simpson said the best place to pass is on the driver’s side. The right side is the truck’s largest blind spot.

If you do end up there drivers say don’t speed but don’t linger. They also say you should be careful when going in front.

“To create that space cushion we need, what we want you to do look in your rear view mirror in your car. If you see the whole front end of that truck come on back over,” said Clarence Jenkins, a professional truck driver.

Simpson and Jenkins said distracted driving is one of the biggest contributors to accidents.

“You need to keep yourself focused on the task at hand and that is operating your vehicle. Whether it is a truck or a car, that phone call that you’re going to take, that text you’re going to look at is not important,” Simpson said.