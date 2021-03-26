Program to help WV renters with back payments accepting applications

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is now accepting applications to help eligible West Virginians struggling with rental payments due to the ongoing pandemic.

Erica Boggess with the West Virginia Housing Development Fund says the program was created to help renters and landlords who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Boggess says the program covers rental payments going back to April 1, 2020, and three future payments. It also covers past due and current utility bills including water, sewer, electric, gas and trash removal. The program also offers a one-time stipend for internet payments.

To be eligible for assistance, residential renters’ annual income must be at or below 80% of the county’s median income or if one or more members of the household are at risk of homelessness or housing instability. Boggess says evidence of this can include past-due utility or rent notices or an eviction notice.

West Virginian renters are also eligible if they have experienced a reduction in household income or if one or more household members has qualified for unemployment benefits, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship directly or indirectly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boggess says once applications are approved, the back payments will be sent directly to the landlord or to the utility company.

Generally, rental payments will be made directly to the landlord and utility payments will be made directly to the utility company on behalf of the household. Rents or utilities that have already been paid are not eligible.

For more information or to apply to the program, visit www.wvmrap.com. If you have questions abotu the program, you can also call 211 for more details.