CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) is reporting progress in the investigation of jail and prison conditions in West Virginia.

The corrections issue is considered “a work in progress,” and is not going to be fixed overnight.

The Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County remains the target of a class action lawsuit on behalf of all jail and prison inmates in West Virginia. It claims prisoner overcrowding, security understaffing and unhealthy living conditions.

Some corrections officials testified under oath that some of the grievances filed by inmates were destroyed. But the Governor’s office believes that it is untrue, as many documents were eventually found.

“The issue that appears to be repeatedly misreported, is that there was the destruction of grievance documents at the jail level. We still have no information that that’s occurred,” said Brian Abraham, Gov. Justice’s Chief of Staff.

The governor’s office said some of the complaints went to former Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen, but she did not forward them to former Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.

But it’s not clear why that did not happen.

As part of the class action settlements, the state agreed to pay out four million dollars on insurance policies that cover four former employees. But the lawsuit is still active against two corrections medical companies, and seven county commission jail systems.