Progressive groups rally to drive support for PRO act

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Saturday, May 1, progressive organizations and local workers are spending International Workers’ Day rallying support for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.
This is scheduled to be an in-person rally inside Ritter Park starting at 1:00 p.m.
The organizations listed as participants include MoveOn, Indivisible, Democratic Socialists of America, the Working Families Party, Sunrise Movement, Our Revolution, Communications Workers of America, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, United For Respect, and Ridesharing Workers United.
The organizations also have a Zoom rally scheduled for 2pm.
