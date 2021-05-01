Progressive groups rally to drive support for PRO act

Sprinklers water grass at a park on Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas. A desert city built on a reputation for excess wants to become a model for restraint with a first-in-the-nation policy limiting water use by banning grass that nobody walks on. Parks would not be included, but Las Vegas area water officials are asking the state Legislature to pass a law banning “non-functional turf” in street medians and common areas of communities and office parks. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Saturday, May 1, progressive organizations and local workers are spending International Workers’ Day rallying support for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.

This is scheduled to be an in-person rally inside Ritter Park starting at 1:00 p.m.

The organizations listed as participants include MoveOn, Indivisible, Democratic Socialists of America, the Working Families Party, Sunrise Movement, Our Revolution, Communications Workers of America, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, United For Respect, and Ridesharing Workers United.

The organizations also have a Zoom rally scheduled for 2pm.