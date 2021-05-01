Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Progressive groups rally to drive support for PRO act

West Virginia

by: Anna King

Posted: / Updated:

Sprinklers water grass at a park on Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas. A desert city built on a reputation for excess wants to become a model for restraint with a first-in-the-nation policy limiting water use by banning grass that nobody walks on. Parks would not be included, but Las Vegas area water officials are asking the state Legislature to pass a law banning “non-functional turf” in street medians and common areas of communities and office parks. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Saturday, May 1, progressive organizations and local workers are spending International Workers’ Day rallying support for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.

This is scheduled to be an in-person rally inside Ritter Park starting at 1:00 p.m.

The organizations listed as participants include MoveOn, Indivisible, Democratic Socialists of America, the Working Families Party, Sunrise Movement, Our Revolution, Communications Workers of America, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, United For Respect, and Ridesharing Workers United. 

The organizations also have a Zoom rally scheduled for 2pm.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS