Propane tank explosion injures four WV miners

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Four mine employees were taken to the hospital after a propane tank exploded during a cookout in Logan County.

According to a release, the propane tank exploded around 2:30 p.m. during a cookout at the Greenbrier Mineral Saunders Prep Plant in Logan County.

Four mine employees suffered burns and were transported to the hospital. Two have since been released, while one was airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating and has taken the propane tank for testing.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded as well.

