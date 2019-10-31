Breaking News
House approve rules for Trump impeachment probe
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Proposal offers high school diploma with associate degree

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:
Graduation_1542745659692.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An education plan under development in West Virginia aims to have some students graduate with simultaneous degrees from high school and community college.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Kanawha County school system counseling and testing director Jon Duffy says the plan would allow students to attend a community college for free during their four years of high school and graduate with a high school diploma and an associate degree.

Duffy says participating students would be assigned to a high school, but would be transported each day by bus to the South Charleston campus of BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

Duffy said Wednesday that officials hope to start the program in August with about 60 students. He says the Pennsylvania-based Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation has donated $200,000 to help start the initiative.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events