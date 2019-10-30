Proposed change to SNAP benefits could hurt WV students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- The US Department of Agriculture says they’d like to close a loophole that gives benefits to those who don’t need it but the WV Department of Education says that would be a big mistake.

The USDA is proposing a change to the broadband categorical eligibility for SNAP benefits. The USDA says federal dollars are being spent “without restraint” and this change will close the loophole that allows them to do that. But the WV Department of Education says it will also change the Community Eligibility Provision that allows the state to feed thousands of students.

“In West Virginia we’re able to feed all students at no direct cost to the household in 43 counties and partially in ten counties so we’re very concerned…” said Amanda Harrison, Child Nutrition Executive Director at the WV Department of Education.

There is an open comment period happening now that will end November 1. You can submit your comments on the proposed change to the USDA.