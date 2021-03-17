Proposed tax cuts cause controversy in Mountain State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and other West Virginia lawmakers have been trying to severely reduce the state’s income tax, and raise the sales tax to make up the difference.

The tax cut would be by 60 percent, and Huntington locals have mixed opinions about it.

Justice says he believes the income tax cuts will bring people and business to the area.

“They’re gonna flood in, with job opportunities, with higher wages, with raising our property values, and our homes and everything else, if we miss this, it will just be un-flat-believable,” the governor says.

To make up the $475 million dollar shortfall left by getting rid of the income tax, he’s looking at increasing the base sales tax in West Virginia.

The plan would make the state’s base sales tax rate the highest in the nation, second only to the territory of Puerto Rico.

It would raise it from six percent to 7.9 percent, and compared to Ohio’s base rate of 5.75 percent, and Kentucky’s of six percent, people worry it will drive business out of the state.

Robin Turnbull, the membership director for the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, says people in the area have the option to go elsewhere if costs get too high in one state.

“We’re in that unique situation that we have Ohio and Kentucky on both sides so we can shop around a little bit on those things so we don’t really want to see that,” Turnbull says.

It’s an issue the governor does not agree with.

“Do you really think they’re going to just drive across the state lines and not come to the convenient mart because of 1.9 percent sales tax? Are you kidding me?” Justice says.

Local business owners, however, have a different opinion.

Christina McNeely, owner and general manager of Stadium Spirits in Huntington, says the sales tax increase would hurt local businesses, including her own.

“You’re literally hurting the businesses because when people come in and they’re like, ‘well I don’t wanna pay the extra four or five dollar tax that you have on this, I’ll just drive across the river to Ohio or across the state lines to Kentucky and buy it cheaper there,'” says McNeely.

Justice’s proposal would also increase taxes on items such as alcohol, tobacco, and e-cigarette products.

Huntington locals like Harley Short say this would affect a lot of the population in the city.

“I would say a good 80 percent of people smoke…the tax on the tobacco products would make it a little harder on the lower class people that are trying to get by,” Short says.

Although, they do like the idea of having more money in their paychecks.

“I would support it because it would make things easier on a lot of people cause they could afford stuff they actually need,” Short says.

Local officials say all options still need to be weighed, keeping local businesses and consumers in mind.

Since Huntington is uniquely situated to offer consumers a Tri-State choice in where they shop, the main source of disagreement seems to be whether lower income tax will draw people and businesses to the Mountain State, or whether higher sales tax will drive them away.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news