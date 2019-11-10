Protecting seniors from scammers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The United States Attorney’s Office, FBI, and AARP are teaming up to help educate seniors on the dangers of elder fraud.

More than 200 seniors in West Virginia had the opportunity to participate in an interactive telephone town hall to learn about the latest financial scams. Some of these scams include fake prizes, romance scams, and fraudulent IRS refunds.

“The bad guys are really good at what they do”, says Tom Hunter of AARP West Virginia, “When a scam gets exposed or loopholes get closed they find a new way to target individuals, particularly older individuals, because those older individuals have money and resources. They aren’t going to spend money every day.

Elderly scams have been on the rise in West Virginia nearly quadrupling from 2017 to 2018.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true. Make sure you’re taking all the necessary precautions you can to protect you and your identity”, exclaims Hunter.

According to AARP, the older generation is often targeted for being more trusting and give the scammer what they want.

“It’s a pressure tactic to pressure people into thinking they can jump on this great deal. But it may not be a great deal because they’re trying to catch you at a time where you’re most vulnerable and willing to part with money”, says Hunter.

AARP says it’s important to call law enforcement immediately if you receive a suspicious phone call of any kind.

You can learn more tips on how to prevent yourself from elder fraud and resources at aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

