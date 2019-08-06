Protesters raise concern about Voting Rights Act in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – The Voting Rights Act was signed into law 54-years ago, but many critics say the law is being side-stepped by recent voter-ID laws and purging people from voter rolls. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office says in the past 32 months, 180,000 people have been purged from voter rolls, but 130,000 new voters were registered.

“It’s not even. If you cast away these people, it doesn’t say when I register to vote, I have to vote in every election. Maybe it’s something that is not moving me. You are still hushing me when you purge,” said Del. Danielle Walker, (D-Monongalia).

But state and county leaders say some voters die, others move away, and if you don’t vote in four straight elections your name is purged.

“It is not discriminatory, at all. I mean we got to keep our rolls clean and clear. And I don’t think they want people on our rolls here in West Virginia if they moved to Georgia,” said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

Voting Right Advocates, want Congress to pass House Bill-4, which they say restores much of the original Voting Rights Act struck down by the courts.

The Secretary of State and County Clerks say even if you are removed for the voting rolls, you can still cast a ballot. It does have to be a provisional ballot, subject to verification after the election.