Protestors arrested after locking themselves to drill tracks of Mountain Valley Pipeline

(WVNS) — Update: 8/6/2021 10:15 a.m.: Two protestors have been arrested after they locked themselves to the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

At 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 6, the two protestors who locked themselves to the drill equipment at the Mountain Valley Pipeline were arrested. They were then taken into custody and bail has not been set.

(WVNS) — Protestors of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have locked themselves to the drill tracks 30 minutes outside of Beckley.

Appalachians Against Pipelines is reporting that two people are stopping work at the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site under I-64 near Lewisburg. These two protestors have locked themselves to the drill tracks.

Protestors

One of the protestors stated, “As I write and as you read, 303 miles of Appalachian soil is being held captive by the Mountain Valley Pipeline. As pipeline construction intrudes upon the ground under the pads of our feet, we are reminded of the long history of rural communities, of Appalachian flora and fauna reduced to a mere commodity for the sake of bolstering a capitalistic agenda.”

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is on scene.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a pipeline project that runs for 303 miles from northern West Virginia all the way to Southern Virginia. Construction on the pipeline began in February of 2018.

