CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountaineer Gas Company customers will be seeing a rate increase starting in January 2024.

According to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, state regulators approved a joint stipulation agreement that would fund a proposal by Mountaineer Gas to invest $67 million into construction upgrades and improvements next year. The PSC says this agreement allows the company to increase rates by an overall total of $9.6 million, which is “slightly less” than what the company asked for when it filed with the PSC in July.

The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. For customers, this means the average monthly user will see a 1.96% increase in their rates, or an increase of $1.93 per month. For commercial users, the cost will go up by $5.26.

The PSC says Mountaineer Gas told them the application is part of a five-year plan that will cost approximately $383 million and go toward “infrastructure replacement, system upgrades and expansion projects.”

The announcement comes just a month and 10 days after a water main break flooded Mountaineer Gas lines on Charleston’s West Side on Nov. 10. The incident left many customers without natural gas for weeks, including the Thanksgiving holiday. The company is still finishing up repairs to their excavation holes and replacing customers’ damaged appliances.

Mountaineer Gas is also suing West Virginia American Water over the incident.