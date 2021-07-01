PSC gives Suddenlink 30 days to explain completed, future improvement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Suddenlink Communications has 30 days to show why the company should not be required to take “specific remedial steps” to improve customers’ service, according to the Public Service Commission. The PSC says the company must also show why to show why the commission should not “impose penalties as authorized by state law.”

The company was ordered on May 6, 2021, to provide a correction plan to the company by June 7, 2021. The order was the result of a meeting between Suddenlink representatives and PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane to discuss the more than 1,900 quality of service complaints the commission had received against the company.

The PSC says those complaints included delays in service restoration, billing errors and the inability to place orders for service or contact Suddenlink personnel regarding the status of service. According to the PSC, the letter Chairman Lane received from Suddenlink on June 7 did not contain a correction plan or any details of steps the company has taken to improve cable television service.

“Suddenlink’s response to our request for a corrective plan to its disastrous customer service problems was completely inadequate,” said Chairman Lane. “To characterize over 1,900 complaints in a positive fashion as ‘less than 1%’ of its customer base is particularly concerning.”

The company now has 30 days to file information that the PSC says includes details on completed and projected improvement projects to customers’ cable television service, the processes the company uses to issue and track trouble tickets, its customer complaint logs, specific outage information, a copy of the company’s current franchises for cable television service throughout West Virginia, as well as metrics involving training, personnel office locations and hours of operation.

The PSC says they have scheduled two public comment hearings on the matter for August 24, 2021, and an evidentiary hearing set for August 26, 2021. The hearings will take place at the PSC headquarters in Charleston both in person and by live stream on the Commission’s website.

More information on the order issued today as well as the response Suddenlink sent June 7 is available on the Commission’s website by referencing Case No. 21-0515-CTV-SC-GI.