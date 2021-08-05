Public hearings set on Suddenlink service complaints

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This month, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia will be holding three public comment hearings regarding Suddenlink’s quality of service. The hearings will allow customers to express their concerns regarding their experiences with the company.

According to the commission, the hearings are scheduled for:

5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in the Ceremonial Courtroom at the Raleigh County Courthouse, 215 Main Street in Beckley.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the commission’s main hearing room at 201 Brooks Street in Charleston.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the commission’s main hearing room at 201 Brooks Street in Charleston.

The hearings will be held in person and attendees will be required to wear masks. However, those who do want to or are unable to attend in person but still express their thoughts can send a letter to the PSC at:

Public Service Commission of West Virginia

201 Brooks Street

Charleston, WV 25301

Those who cannot attend in person can also submit a comment on the commission’s website.

The hearings have been scheduled due to the “thousands” of complaints from Suddenlink customers in the Mountain State since 2019. In early May, when the PSC first ordered Suddenlink to file a plan to correct insufficiencies in customer service by June 7, 2021.

On July 1, the PSC said Suddenlink Communications had 30 days to show why the company should not be required to take “specific remedial steps” to improve customers’ service. While the company filed the plan by July 7 as required, PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said it did not contain a correction plan or any details of steps the company has taken to improve cable television service. She called the letter “completely inadequate.”

“The Commission has received thousands of complaints from Suddenlink customers about the unacceptable level of service provided by the Company,” said Lane. “Listening to citizens’ input is a critical part of how the Commission decides cases. We provide several ways for customers to comment on the cases in front of us and actively encourage customers to be part of the process.”

The commission says the Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division; the Cities of Beckley, Charleston and Elkins; and the Kanawha County Commission are all intervenors in the case.

More information on the case, including documents filed and the full procedural schedule, is available on the PSC website by referencing Case No. 21-0515-CTV-SC-GI.