Public meeting hosted to get signatures in support of annexation

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Thursday evening people gathered at Lakewood Elementary for a public meeting to allow people in the community to sign a petition to annex some of the community into the City of St. Albans, WV. The areas affected include Sun Valley, Lakewood Drive, all roads off of Lakewood Drive and up to and including Forest Brook.

Some say it is a crucial step for the neighborhood.

“The advantages to being in the city far outweigh just being a private community,” said Toni Moffatt. She grew up in Sun Valley and she has been leading the push to join the city.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James said to go forward with things a majority of registered voters, free holders and property owners in the affected area would have to sign the petition in support of annexation. He said they need an estimated 175 signatures total but that figure is still under evaluation. If they get enough signatures the next step would be to take the petition to the Kanawha County Commission.

“This is going to bring them our emergency services, parks and recreation, public works and any other service the City of St. Albans has they are going to receive,” James said.

But not everyone is in favor of the idea.

“I moved here because I didn’t want to be in the city and I still don’t,” said Robert Rife. He’s lived in Sun Valley for almost 60 years. He said the proposal doesn’t have his support. “I don’t see any advantage to me or the people out here. Just a lot more restrictions and regulations is about the only thing I see.”

Mayor James said if people were not able to make it to the meeting they can contact his office to make arrangements to sign the petition.