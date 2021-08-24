Public Service Commission holds public hearings for Suddenlink customers

CHARLESTON, WV ( WOWK) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission is investigating customer service complaints against the cable and internet provider Suddenlink. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the commission gave customers a chance to voice their opinions.

Several customers shared their frustration with the company saying, competition in the Mountain State might be their only solution.

“Billing issues, people being terminated even after they’ve paid their bills, people who have taken their equipment back and still being billed for those, that equipment. People who have had service interruptions,” said Charlotte Lane, Public Service Commission of West Virginia Chairman.

Customers say one problem is that Suddenlink does not have a call center in West Virginia.

Mingo County landlord Dorothy Hatfield told commissioners about a much more serious problem she has with the company. “Suddenlink’s line is heavy with vegetation and it is dragging down my power pole on top of my mobile home, and it is a very dangerous situation I have had American Electric Power come out and tell me that it is Suddenlink’s line they cannot touch it,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield says she has tried multiple times to contact the company, without much luck. “It’s just been hour after hour on the phone with them and in West Virginia, we just have poor service also.”

Although Suddenlink representatives were at the hearing today, they only gave a statement.

“We recognize that some customers have had challenges with our services or experienced frustration. We appreciate the time customers took to share those experiences with us, and we will follow up with each of them to address their concerns.” Suddenlink Statement on West Virginia hearings

Chairwoman Lane says customers deserve the service that they’re paying for. “And a lot of times, people are on fixed incomes, and they get these bills that they have no idea why their bills are going up and they just can’t afford it and then the service is bad,” added Lane.

Commissioners say if Suddenlink doesn’t take action or they don’t see improvements, they’ll take it to the legislature in the upcoming session.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.