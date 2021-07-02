Public Service Commission of West Virginia launches investigation into Suddenlink complaints

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is investigating more than 1,900 complaints they’ve received about Suddenlink Communications.

After meeting with company representatives in May, PSC Chair Charlotte Lane tasked Suddenlink to draw up a plan in order to improve customer service. Lane says issues range from delays in restoration of service to billing errors and poor instillation from technicians.

“A lot of the complaints we have had, are technicians show up, they don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t have the tools to fix the problem and there are repeat calls or not showing up at all,” Lane said.

Lane says part of the problem is that Suddenlink doesn’t have any call centers in West Virginia.

“Open a call center in West Virginia so that customer complaints can be answered in the state,” she said.

In June, Suddenlink’s parent company, Altice, responded with a letter to Lane, stating that 99% of issues were resolved and that service has improved.

Lane said in a statement the letter was “inadequate” and “didn’t provide any solutions.”

Charleston resident Michael Workman hopes the investigation will prompt the company to improve its service:

“If that is the fruit of this Suddenlink thing, then Suddenlink needs to take it as a positive as something they can do for our state to repair the situation,” Workman said.

With us relying more and more on technology, a slow connection can make working from home or communicating with others more difficult.

“It’s not the end of the world to not have internet access, but it’s very difficult to do a lot of things and get connected with people,” he said.

The PSC has scheduled two public comment hearings on Aug. 24. Suddenlink services more than 300,000 customers in West Virginia.