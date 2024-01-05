CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Public Service Commission of West Virginia has some recommendations after releasing their final report on the state of fire hydrants in West Virginia.

The survey the report is based on, which started on June 30, looked into the condition of hydrants across the Mountain State, finding that many of the 49,906 hydrants in operation needed to be replaced. Besides aging, some hydrants were found to have been installed on undersized lines that could not deliver sufficient pressure.

The report recommended that the best approach to fix the issue would be the allocation of $70 million for efforts to replace hydrants and fix lines over a 10-year period. It was also recommended that new national testing standards be introduced in the state along with better certification reporting that keeps the number of inspected hydrants and completed flow tests up-to-date.

Governor Justice requested the survey after a fire burned down the historic home of Richard “Ric” Cavender in Edgewood due to the failure of nearby hydrants.