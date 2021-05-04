Public Service Commission of WV participates in International Roadcheck 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will participate in International Roadcheck 2021 from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 4 through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 at locations around the Mountain State.

During these 72 hours, commercial motor vehicles and drivers will be inspected throughout North America, including the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“The Public Service Commission is pleased to once again participate in the International Roadcheck,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “This annual program reminds truck drivers and trucking companies that we will do everything we can to keep West Virginia’s highways safe. As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, every effort will be made to get vaccine shipments to their destination, quickly and safely. Trucks carrying COVID-19 vaccine shipments will not be held up for inspection, unless there is an obvious serious violation that is an imminent hazard.”

Officers will carry out extended, targeted patrols in high-traffic and road construction areas.

The goal of the road check is to increase compliance with safety rules and remove unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers from the highways to make our highways safer for all motorists.

This year, officials say they will largely be checking vehicle lights and hours-of-service compliance.

Federal regulations dictate the number of hours drivers of commercial motor vehicles are permitted to work and how long they must wait before returning to the road.