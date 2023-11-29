BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One four-legged furry friend is waiting for a fur-ever home after it was found trapped in a Raleigh County dumpster.

Sanitation workers were collecting garbage at a Hargrove Street apartment complex on Monday, November 27, 2023, when they made a shocking discovery, according to Brett Kees, executive director of the Humane Society of Raleigh County. A small dog was found inside the huge trash receptacle, trapped among the garbage.

“Somebody just flung him in the dumpster,” said Kees, adding that it appears someone had thrown the dog in the large trash bin to die.

But caring workers quickly rescued the animal and brought him to the county’s only animal shelter.

“After a bunch of X-rays and such, the only thing wrong with him is that he is old and arthritic,” said Kees on Wednesday, November 30, 2023, then added, “And his owner.”

Kees said the dog appears to be an elderly male pug who suffers from arthritis. HSRC workers have named him “Puggles.” Puggles has had approximately $500 worth of veterinary care and is ready for adoption, said Kees.

Shockingly, Puggles is not the only dog who has been left outside, even as deadly freezing temperatures moved into the region on Tuesday.

“That’s three [dogs] this week that have been abandoned,” added Kees. ” We have two [pit bull mixes] somebody just threw out.”

He added the abandoned animals are evidence of a need for a spay and neuter law in Raleigh County.

Under a federal law passed by Congress in 2020, those who commit acts of animal cruelty face up to seven years in prison, along with fines. Kees said the identity of the person who put Puggles in the dumpster is not yet known.

Those with information may call HSRC at 304-253-8921 or the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.