CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dr. Rayan Ihle with CAMC General Hospital recommends people be cautious as air quality conditions worsen across our region, the East Coast and the Midwest.

People that deal with underlying lung problems are at a higher risk, including people that suffer from asthma, COPD and black lung. Young children and people that have dealt with heart problems in the past are groups also at higher risk.

Dr. Ihle recommends staying indoors if you fall into one of those groups and wearing an N95 mask if you have to go outside.

“As the amount of smoke increases in the air and the amount of particulate matter is higher in the air, even normal individuals need to be concerned and limit their outdoor exposure,” Dr. Ihle said. “Wearing an N95 mask will help. Those that are at risk like those with asthma, lung disease, COPD, should wear an N95 mask outside right now.”

The 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is set to get underway in Charleston this weekend, and residents are concerned about safety precautions, including Christopher Gray.

” I do have an uncle who has half a lung, I worry about him,” Gray said. “I also have a cousin that has asthma. I worry about him. As long as they can be safe and find a cool place out of this muckiness, I don’t have much to worry about.”

Rainy weather in the forecast should help clear some of the smoke out as early as Friday.

Deadly heat and unhealthy air are impacting about a third of the country’s population. At least 14 people so far have died. The smoke is blanketing the sky from the Midwest to the East Coast.