CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia joined most of the nation in expressing its love for pumpkin pie according to a study from GE Appliances.

Pie has become a staple of the Thanksgiving feast, but there are so many to choose from. GE polled 1,550 Americans and found that most states’ favorite Thanksgiving pie is pumpkin, including West Virginia.

However, pumpkin wasn’t the only pie to end up on the board.

Apple was the chosen favorite for Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, pecan pie swept up Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. It was tie between apple and pecan pie in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.

But just because pumpkin is the popular choice, doesn't make it any less delicious.