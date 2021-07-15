Pursuit spanning multiple counties ends in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pursuit that occurred over the span of two counties in our region ended in a crash.

According to dispatchers, the pursuit was first reported in Jackson County.

The pursuit continued from Jackson County into Kanawha County, where the suspect crashed their vehicle on the 5600 block of Sissonville Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

There is no word on the suspect’s injuries.

West Virginia State Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the pursuit.