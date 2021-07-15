Pursuit spanning multiple counties ends in crash

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Chase Police Pursuit_1512671285934.jpg

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pursuit that occurred over the span of two counties in our region ended in a crash.

According to dispatchers, the pursuit was first reported in Jackson County.

The pursuit continued from Jackson County into Kanawha County, where the suspect crashed their vehicle on the 5600 block of Sissonville Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

There is no word on the suspect’s injuries.

West Virginia State Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the pursuit.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS