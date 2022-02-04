Putnam Co. ranks 1st in WV for overall child well-being

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – WV Kids Count recently released The State of West Virginia’s Children Data Book 2021.
The annual data book tracks trends in the well-being of the state’s children by looking at economic, education, health, and family and community indicators. The report found a few promising strengths, such as improvements in children in poverty, but points out challenges like a high rate of babies with low birth weight.
The databook also ranks counties by overall child well-being by determining the average rankings of individual indicators.
The following chart shows the rank for each county, including some counties that were tied in the databook.
|1
|Putnam
|25
|Roane
|2
|Monongalia
|26
|Wyoming
|3
|Ohio
|27
|Cabell
|4
|Hancock
|28
|Fayette (tied)
|5
|Taylor
|28
|Wetzel (tied)
|6
|Wood (tied)
|29
|Mercer
|6
|Jefferson (tied)
|30
|Morgan
|7
|Calhoun
|31
|Braxton (tied)
|8
|Marion
|31
|Mineral (tied)
|9
|Tyler
|32
|Gilmer
|10
|Pendleton
|33
|Monroe
|11
|Randolph
|34
|Preston (tied)
|12
|Berkeley
|34
|Wirt (tied)
|13
|Harrison
|35
|Boone (tied)
|14
|Ritchie
|35
|Greenbrier (tied)
|15
|Grant (tied)
|36
|Mingo
|15
|Tucker (tied)
|37
|Mason
|16
|Hardy
|38
|Wayne
|17
|Pleasants
|39
|Hampshire (tied)
|18
|Pocahontas (tied)
|39
|Kanawha (tied)
|18
|Nicholas (tied)
|40
|Webster
|18
|Marshall (tied)
|41
|Lewis
|19
|Jackson
|42
|Lincoln
|20
|Brooke
|43
|Clay
|21
|Upshur
|44
|Logan
|22
|Barbour
|45
|Summers
|23
|Raleigh
|46
|McDowell
|24
|Doddridge
1. Putnam
Putnam county stands out as the county with the lowest rate of children in poverty. They also come in second for the lowest percentage of children in households with high housing cost burden (17.6%) and children without health insurance (2.6%). The county’s lowest ranking category is children in single-parent homes (30.7%), where they rank 18th in the state.
2. Monongalia
Monongalia county ranks second in the state for having a low percentage in three categories: children in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma (6.2%), children with parents lacking secure employment (9.3%), and teen births per 1,000 (6.9). The county’s lowest ranking category is high school students not graduating on time (8.4%), where they rank 30th in the state.
3. Ohio
Ohio county stands out as being the county with the lowest percentage of children in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma (6%). The county also ranked third for having a low percentage in two categories: high school students not graduating in time (1.7%) and children in households with high housing cost burden (17.8%). However, Ohio county ranks 27th in children in single-parent families (36%).
4. Hancock
Hancock county stands out as ranking first in having the lowest percentage of children in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma (6%). The county also ranks second in having the lowest percentage of young children not in school (51.91%). However, Hancock County ranks 53rd for children in single-parent families (47.9%).
5. Taylor
Taylor county ranks fourth in the state for having a low percentage of children in households with a high housing cost burden (18%). The county also ranks seventh for having a lower percentage in two categories: children in families where the household head lacks a high school diploma (8.6%) and children without health insurance (3%).