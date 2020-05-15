Putnam County Courthouse to reopen

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Courthouse will reopen to the public during normal business starting next week.

The Courthouse will reopen from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday, May 18, 2020, following recommendations from the Putnam County Health Department. Thursday evening hours will resume June 11, 2020.

The Courthouse asks people visiting to not enter the building if they are feeling ill and respect social distancing.

Putnam County Elected Officials will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to monitor the rapidly changing mandates and recommendations for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Department Telephone Number Animal Control 304-586-0249

Assessor’s Office 304-586-0206

Circuit Clerk’s Office 304-586-0203

County Commission 304-586-0201

County Clerk’s Office 304-586-0202

Emergency Medical Services 304-586-0248

Extension Services 304-586-0217

Family Court 304-586-0242

Fiduciary Services 304-586-0201

Health Department 304-757-2541

Magistrate Court 304-586-0234

Office of Emergency Management/911 304-586-0246

Planning Department 304-586-0237

Prosecuting Attorney’s Office 304-586-0205

Sheriff’s Department 304-586-0256

Sheriff’s Tax Office 304-586-0204

Voter’s Registration 304-586-0202

For more information, please contact Jeremy Young, Putnam County Manager, at 304-586-0201 or visit http://www.putnamcountygov.com/ before going to the Courthouse.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories