Putnam County Courthouse to reopen

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Courthouse will reopen to the public during normal business starting next week.
The Courthouse will reopen from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday, May 18, 2020, following recommendations from the Putnam County Health Department. Thursday evening hours will resume June 11, 2020.
The Courthouse asks people visiting to not enter the building if they are feeling ill and respect social distancing.
Putnam County Elected Officials will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to monitor the rapidly changing mandates and recommendations for Coronavirus (COVID-19).
- Department Telephone Number Animal Control 304-586-0249
- Assessor’s Office 304-586-0206
- Circuit Clerk’s Office 304-586-0203
- County Commission 304-586-0201
- County Clerk’s Office 304-586-0202
- Emergency Medical Services 304-586-0248
- Extension Services 304-586-0217
- Family Court 304-586-0242
- Fiduciary Services 304-586-0201
- Health Department 304-757-2541
- Magistrate Court 304-586-0234
- Office of Emergency Management/911 304-586-0246
- Planning Department 304-586-0237
- Prosecuting Attorney’s Office 304-586-0205
- Sheriff’s Department 304-586-0256
- Sheriff’s Tax Office 304-586-0204
- Voter’s Registration 304-586-0202
For more information, please contact Jeremy Young, Putnam County Manager, at 304-586-0201 or visit http://www.putnamcountygov.com/ before going to the Courthouse.
