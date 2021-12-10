Putnam County deputies search for man accused of fracturing toddler’s skull

Justin Allen Boggs, 28, of Hurricane is wanted for child abuse resulting in injury by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. (Photo Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Investigators in Putnam County are searching for a man accused of fracturing a toddler’s skull.

Justin Allen Boggs, 28, of Hurricane is wanted for child abuse resulting in injury by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a criminal complaint, the 23-month-old was staying with his mother’s boyfriend on Wednesday, Dec. 8 while she was working.

She told investigators that when she was at work, Boggs called her to tell her the boy fell down seven steps at the home.

When she picked the child up, he was lying on the couch with Boggs, and she was unable to see his injuries. Within about 20 minutes of being there, she gave the child some water, and she told investigators he threw up. That’s when she realized something wasn’t right at took the child to the hospital.

Child Protective Services was called to look into the situation. The caseworker said that the child had bruising on the left side of his face, and both eyes, and burns on his neck and back of his head. He also had a concussion.

A pediatrician told deputies said that the injuries were not consistent with a child falling down the stairs. The doctor said the child had a depressed skull fracture.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says anyone who knows where Boggs should call (304) 586-0256.